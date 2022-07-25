Notification Settings

Heather Knight faces race against time to be fit for Commonwealth Games

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

The England skipper has a hip problem.

Heather Knight faces a race against time to be fit for the start of the Commonwealth Games (Simon Marper/PA)
England captain Heather Knight has had an injection in her hip joint amid some irritation just five days out from the start of her side’s Commonwealth Games campaign.

Knight’s hip injury precluded her involvement against South Africa at the weekend and she will be absent again on Tuesday as a precaution for the final Twenty20 international which concludes the multi-format series.

While the match is a dead rubber with England already in an unassailable points lead, Knight’s readiness for at least the beginning of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham is open to question.

Heather Knight will miss England's final T20 against South Africa on Tuesday (David Davies/PA)
An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson confirmed Knight will “continue to be assessed and treated” ahead of their first fixture against Sri Lanka on Saturday at Edgbaston.

England then face South Africa on August 2 before rounding off their Group B campaign against New Zealand on August 4 in cricket’s return to the Commonwealth Games after a 24-year absence.

