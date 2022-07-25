Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

At least one Team England athlete tests positive for Covid at Commonwealth Games

UK & international sportsPublished:

The team has not confirmed the number of positive cases, nor the identities of the athlete or athletes involved.

Birmingham is gearing up for the Commonwealth Games
Birmingham is gearing up for the Commonwealth Games

At least one member of the England team has tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the PA News Agency understands.

Meanwhile, athletes have been facing delays of over five hours in the testing and accreditation process, with all competitors required to submit to PCR tests and await the results.

Team England has not confirmed the number of positive cases, nor the identities of the athlete or athletes involved.

The team is understood to be consulting with its medical staff with regard to the athlete’s or athletes’ continued participation at the Games.

However, it said it backed the processes put in place by the organising committee, maintaining: “The [organising committee] have our full support with their management of any positive cases should they be identified.”

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Previews – Sunday 24th July
The Commonwealth Games get under way in Birmingham on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA).

Nevertheless, the news will come as a blow after Team GB managed to negotiate rigorous testing processes at both the Tokyo Olympics and Beijing Winter Olympics without recording a single in-country positive.

The news comes one day after the New Zealand delegation confirmed one of its athletes had tested positive upon arrival at the Games and is currently in an isolation facility.

Tension has been rising at the Athletes’ Village over the length of the delays, with some delegations resorting to sending parcels of food and water to their athletes who are stuck in the snaking queues.

Officials from Birmingham 2022 confirmed the length of the delays but said they were no greater than had been communicated to delegations prior to their arrival.

A spokesperson told PA: “The current average length of time for this process is in line with the estimated time which was communicated to the Commonwealth Games Associations in advance of their arrival.”

The spokesperson confirmed that the organising committee does not currently have any plans to follow Tokyo and Beijing in revealing daily totals of positive results.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News