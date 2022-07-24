Notification Settings

Erling Haaland opens Man City account with debut goal in Bayern friendly

UK & international sports

Haaland got on the end of a Jack Grealish cross to convert from close range.

Manchester City celebrate
Manchester City celebrate

Erling Haaland made a memorable debut for Manchester City in their friendly against Bayern Munich, scoring the game’s only goal after just 11 minutes on the pitch.

Haaland got on the end of a Jack Grealish cross to convert from close range in the 1-0 victory at Wisconsin’s Lambeau Field.

The Norway international, one of the hottest young prospects in Europe, left Borussia Dortmund for City – the club his father Alf-Inge previously played for – in a deal worth £51million in June.

The match was delayed for 15 minutes by a thunderstorm, and play was suspended until further notice shortly after Haaland’s goal.

Fans were urged to take shelter on the concourse as lightning descended on the area and players left the field.

Officials then announced a reduced game, with 27 minutes left in the first half and a 40-minute second half.

The interruptions appeared to impact both sides’ momentum, with neither managing to clinch another goal over the total of 80 minutes played.

