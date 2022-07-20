Georgia Stanway screamer fires England into Euro 2022 semi-finals

Georgia Stanway's stunning strike sent England through to the Euro 2022 semi-finals

England battled back from a goal down to claim a place in the Euro 2022 semi-finals as Georgia Stanway’s superb extra-time strike sealed a 2-1 victory over Spain at the Amex Stadium.

The tournament hosts looked in trouble trailing to Esther Gonzalez’s 54th-minute goal before Ella Toone drew things level with a smart finish with six minutes of normal time remaining, teed up by fellow substitute Alessia Russo.

Stanway then sparked delirium among the 28,994 crowd in attendance by firing a stunner past Sandra Panos six minutes into extra time as England secured a place in a fourth successive major tournament semi-final.

The Lionesses, Euros runners-up in 1984 and 2009, will now face either Sweden or Belgium in the last four at Bramall Lane next Tuesday as they continue their quest for a first major piece of silverware.