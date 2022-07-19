Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sebastien Haller grateful for support after testicular tumour diagnosis

UK & international sportsPublished:

Haller’s current club Borussia Dortmund said he underwent medical examinations on Monday after complaining about feeling unwell.

Former West Ham forward Sebastien Haller
Former West Ham forward Sebastien Haller

Former West Ham forward Sebastien Haller has thanked his well-wishers after being diagnosed with a testicular tumour.

Haller’s current club Borussia Dortmund have revealed that the 28-year-old underwent medical examinations on Monday after he complained about feeling unwell following training.

Haller said on Twitter: “Thank you all for your many messages of support and affection since yesterday’s announcement. My family and I thank you. I will now focus on my recovery to come back stronger.”

Former West Ham striker Sebastien Haller
Former West Ham striker Sebastien Haller, centre, felt unwell after training on Monday (Victoria Jones/PA)

A testicular tumour was discovered during Haller’s examinations, with further tests scheduled to take place in a specialist medical facility over the coming days.

Dortmund announced Haller’s diagnoses on Twitter and the club’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl said: “This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and everyone else.

“The entire BVB family hopes that Sebastien makes a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can give him a hug again soon.

“We’ll do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best possible treatment.”

Haller’s team-mate at Dortmund, England midfielder Jude Bellingham, tweeted his support for the Ivory Coast international.

Bellingham said: “Stay strong and get better soon brother, we’re all with you!”

Haller joined Dortmund from Ajax earlier this month for a reported £27million, signing a four-year deal, after scoring 32 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch club last season.

He spent one and a half seasons at West Ham, making over 50 appearances, before the Hammers sold him to Ajax for £20.25m in January 2021.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News