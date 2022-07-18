Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs new one-year contract to stay at AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has renewed his contract for another year at AC Milan, despite facing the prospect of a lengthy rehabilitation from knee surgery.

At the end of May, Ibrahimovic – fresh from winning the Serie A title – had a planned procedure on his left knee to repair damage and instability caused by a previous anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 40-year-old is expected to be out for up to eight months, so is not likely to be fully fit until midway through the 2022-23 campaign.

Nevertheless, AC Milan confirmed on Monday the veteran Swede, who scored eight goals last season as they won the Scudetto for the first time in 11 years, is set to further extend his stay at the San Siro.

“AC Milan is pleased to announce the renewal of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract until June 30 2023,” a club statement read.

“The Swedish forward will continue to wear the number 11 shirt.”