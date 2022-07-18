Notification Settings

England change training session times to help deal with heatwave

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Met Office has forecast that temperatures early in the week could reach as high as 40C.

England players during a training session at the the Lensbury Resort, Teddington (John Walton/PA).
England have adjusted the timing of their training sessions ahead of their Euro 2022 quarter-final due to the heatwave sweeping the country.

And the start time for the Lionesses’ sessions on Monday and Tuesday at their tournament base in Teddington, south-west London, has been brought forward to 10.30am, around an hour earlier than originally scheduled.

The team are preparing to play against Spain in the quarter-finals at Brighton’s Amex Stadium on Wednesday evening.

