Sam Whitelock and Tadhg Beirne’s back-row battle could decide Test series

New Zealand's Sam Whitelock, left, and Ireland's Tadhg Beirne are set for an intriguing second-row battle

New Zealand and Ireland meet on Saturday for a mouth-watering series decider at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

The formidable All Blacks cruised to victory in the opening Test in Auckland a fortnight ago before falling to a first home defeat to the Irish last weekend in Dunedin.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at an intriguing second-row battle which could have a major bearing on the outcome of the series.

Sam Whitelock and Tadgh Beirne clash in the second row (PA graphic)

Sam Whitelock – Crusaders

On Saturday night Samuel Whitelock became the second most capped All Black of all time. He now sits on 133 Test caps. Legend ? Congratulations, Sam ? pic.twitter.com/ru0KIW8H5W — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 3, 2022

Position: Lock

Age: 33

Caps: 133

Debut: versus Ireland, 2010

Height: 6′ 7”

Weight: 20st 13lbs

Points: 30 (six tries)

Only the great Richie McCaw now has more All Blacks caps than the influential Whitelock. The 33-year-old, who was forced to sit out his side’s dismal display in Dunedin due to a delayed concussion, sets the standards for the hosts and possesses remarkable rugby intelligence. His return provides a much-needed boost and timely injection of experience for the Kiwis as he starts alongside long-term partner Brodie Retallick for the 61st time at this level. Half of Whitelock’s international tries came across two meetings with Ireland during his debut year in 2010. Undoubtedly a game-changer, he was recently hailed as a “modern-day Paul O’Connell” by Ronan O’Gara and will be intent on inflicting more misery on the Irish.

Tadhg Beirne – Munster

Position: Lock

Age: 30

Caps: 32

Debut: versus Australia, 2018

Height: 6′ 6”

Weight: 17st 9lbs

Points: 30 (six tries)