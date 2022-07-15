Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

England boss Sarina Wiegman tests positive for Covid

UK & international sportsPublished:

Wiegman will miss Friday night’s match against Northern Ireland.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman
England head coach Sarina Wiegman

England’s preparations for their final Euro 2022 group match against Northern Ireland have suffered a setback after head coach Sarina Wiegman tested positive for coronavirus.

The Lionesses have already secured their place in the knockout stages following a record-breaking 8-0 win over Norway on Monday.

But Wiegman will be absent from the touchline for the Group A game against already-eliminated Northern Ireland at St Mary’s on Friday night.

And she could also miss the quarter-final clash, with England set to face one of Germany, Spain or Denmark at the AMEX Stadium on July 20.

The Football Association confirmed early on Friday afternoon that Wiegman had contracted Covid-19 and her assistant, Arjan Veurink, would take charge in the meantime.

“England head coach Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for Covid and will undertake a period of recovery at the squad’s base camp,” the FA announced in a short statement.

Arjan Veurink (right) will take charge of the team in Sarina Wiegman's absence
Arjan Veurink (right) will take charge of the team in Sarina Wiegman’s absence (Zac Goodwin/PA).

“Assistant coach Arjan Veurink will lead the team for tonight’s fixture against Northern Ireland.

“Wiegman will remain in remote contact with the players and technical staff and will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to all elements of her role as soon as possible.”

UEFA protocols state players or staff only have to test if they have coronavirus symptoms and, as of yet, none of the England squad have been ruled out of the match.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News