Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Serena Williams signs up to play in Toronto as comeback continues

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 40-year-old has committed to playing at the major US Open warm-up event.

Serena Williams was beaten in the first round at Wimbledon
Serena Williams was beaten in the first round at Wimbledon

Serena Williams will continue her comeback at the National Bank Open in Toronto next month.

The 40-year-old played her first singles tournament for a year at Wimbledon, losing in the first round to Harmony Tan, but was non-committal on her plans going forward.

However, Williams has signed up to play at one of the major US Open warm-up tournaments in Canada beginning on August 8, indicating she is planning to compete at Flushing Meadows.

The 23-time grand slam singles champion is currently unranked having gone more than a year without winning a singles match.

Williams is a three-time former champion in Canada while she reached the final on her most recent appearance in 2019 but retired after only four games against Bianca Andreescu because of a back problem.

Speaking at Wimbledon about her hopes of playing at Flushing Meadows, Williams said: “When you’re at home, especially in New York, and the US Open, that being the first place I’ve won a grand slam, is something that’s always super special.

“There’s definitely lots of motivation to get better and to play at home.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News