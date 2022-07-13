Notification Settings

New Zealand keeper Anna Leat signs for Aston Villa on two-year deal

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 21-year-old joins Villa from West Ham.

New Aston Villa signing Anna Leat

Aston Villa have announced the signing of goalkeeper Anna Leat to a two-year deal.

The New Zealand international joins the Villans from West Ham where she made her senior debut last season, one of four appearances for the Hammers across all competitions.

The 21-year-old scored the winning penalty at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup  against Japan to send New Zealand to the semi-finals.

Leat, who will join England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton on Carla Ward’s side, also represented New Zealand at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

She said: “Aston Villa is an incredible club with a lot of history and it is an honour to join.”

“The women’s game, and this league is in such an exciting place and I can’t wait to be a part of this team’s journey.”

Villa will hope to improve on last season’s ninth-place WSL finish when they kick off their new campaign away at Brighton on 11 September.

