Former Formula One race director Michael Masi quits FIA

Michael Masi has left the FIA

Michael Masi, the man at the centre of Lewis Hamilton’s failed bid to win a record eighth world championship, has quit the FIA.

The Australian was sacked as Formula One race director in February following his mishandling of last season’s contentious season decider in Abu Dhabi which provided Max Verstappen with the chance to beat Hamilton in a final-lap shootout.

In February, FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem said Masi had been offered a new role within the organisation.

But his departure from the governing body – exactly seven months after the title decider which cost him his job – was announced on Tuesday.

A statement read: “The FIA confirms that Michael Masi has decided to leave the FIA and relocate to Australia to be closer to his family and take on new challenges.

“He oversaw a three-year period as FIA Formula One race director and safety delegate following the sudden passing of Charlie Whiting in 2019, carrying out the numerous functions he was tasked with in a professional and dedicated manner.