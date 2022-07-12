Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former Formula One race director Michael Masi quits FIA

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Australian was sacked as Formula One race director in February.

Michael Masi has left the FIA
Michael Masi has left the FIA

Michael Masi, the man at the centre of Lewis Hamilton’s failed bid to win a record eighth world championship, has quit the FIA.

The Australian was sacked as Formula One race director in February following his mishandling of last season’s contentious season decider in Abu Dhabi which provided Max Verstappen with the chance to beat Hamilton in a final-lap shootout.

In February, FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem said Masi had been offered a new role within the organisation.

But his departure from the governing body – exactly seven months after the title decider which cost him his job – was announced on Tuesday.

A statement read: “The FIA confirms that Michael Masi has decided to leave the FIA and relocate to Australia to be closer to his family and take on new challenges.

“He oversaw a three-year period as FIA Formula One race director and safety delegate following the sudden passing of Charlie Whiting in 2019, carrying out the numerous functions he was tasked with in a professional and dedicated manner.

“The FIA thanks him for his commitment and wishes him the best for the future.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News