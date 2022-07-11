Sam Underhill ruled out of Sydney showdown with Australia due to concussion

Sam Underhill has been ruled out of England's third Test against Australia because of concussion

England must enter their series decider against Australia without both of their ‘Kamikaze Kids’ after Sam Underhill was ruled out of the third Test because of concussion.

Underhill was replaced during the second-half of the 25-17 victory at Suncorp Stadium having suffered a head injury while tackling wing Marika Koroibete and he has now been stood down for Saturday’s clash in Sydney.