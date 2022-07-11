Nottingham Forest sign Neco Williams on four-year deal from Liverpool

Neco Williams has joined Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have signed Liverpool defender Neco Williams on a four-year deal.

The right-back, who is a Wales international, has joined for a fee in the region of £17million and becomes Forest’s sixth signing as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

Williams made 33 appearances for the Reds having come through the youth system at Anfield, including three in last season’s Champions League.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham, helping them win promotion to the Premier League, where he will now return as Forest are back in the big time after 23 years away.

“I’m really excited to join Nottingham Forest and to help this great club move forwards in the Premier League,” said Williams.

“Forest are a club with incredible history and the City Ground is a very special venue that I can’t wait to experience in full voice in the coming weeks.

“Having spoken to the head coach, there’s a huge amount of ambition being shown at the club and I can’t wait to join up with my new team-mates and get ready for the challenge ahead.”

Boss Steve Cooper added: “Despite being only 21, Neco has established himself in the Wales starting XI.

“He’s played in the Premier League, the Champions League and in World Cup qualifiers in the last 12 months and he is a very talented right-back.

“We believe that he’s got an incredibly high ceiling and that he can play a huge role for us at Nottingham Forest in our return to the Premier League. We’re delighted to have him on board.”

Williams was part of Forest’s training on Monday and should make his debut in a friendly against Burton on Tuesday.

He posted an emotional farewell to Liverpool on his social media, saying: “15 years at this special club, thank you for everything @LFC. It’s been an honour to play for this club and to play under Jurgen Klopp. But I’ve now decided to take up a new challenge.

“I wish all the team and the staff the best of luck for the future and will always continue to support the club. Thank you and never forget YNWA!!!”