Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lionesses star Fran Kirby gets mural – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Paul Pogba was back in Turin.

A mural of Fran Kirby has been unveiled
A mural of Fran Kirby has been unveiled

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 11.

Football

It was matchday two for the Lionesses.

Fran Kirby was honoured in the Southwark estate that shares her name.

Sweden know how to travel.

“I think we’ve seen this before” – Inter Miami II’s Romeo Beckham bent it like, well…

Paul Pogba was back in Turin.

Erling, you have been warned.

Happy birthday.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was feeling confident.

Lando Norris reflected on his Austrian Grand Prix result.

Golf

Golfers looked ahead to the Open.

High-profile praise for Bryson DeChambeau.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News