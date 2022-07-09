Richarlison: Champions League debut with Tottenham could reduce me to tears

Richarlison

New Tottenham signing Richarlison believes he could be reduced to tears when his opportunity to play Champions League football comes.

The 25-year-old said the chance to play in Europe’s premier club competition was key to his £60million move from Everton as he sets his sights on silverware in north London.

“It’s a dream isn’t it?” Richarlison told the club’s website of Champions League football. “I was even commenting with friends that the TV gave us goosebumps, just listening to the theme song.

“Now I can be inside the stadium listening to that music. I always said it was my dream to play in the Champions League and now that dream will come true.

“Maybe I can cry because it will be a special moment to be there playing in the Champions League because I only watched it on TV. Until last year I was there on my sofa in my house watching the Champions League and I said it was my time to play there…

“When the time comes I’ll be quite emotional because it’s a big competition and all the players want to play there.”

Early in June Richarlison had been coy about his future while on international duty with Brazil, having played a key role in helping Everton narrowly avoid relegation with 10 goals in 30 league appearances. But he admits now he had been surprised to get an offer from Spurs.

“I’m very happy for this moment,” he said. “When I was in Brazil and the offer from Tottenham came I couldn’t believe it. And after I signed my contract even more so because it feels like a dream. When I arrived it gave me a chill in my stomach.”

Richarlison added that he had received congratulations from former Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, a friend of his new manager Antonio Conte, who he described as one of the best coaches in the world.

“Antonio Conte is putting together a great team to be able to compete in all competitions,” he said.

“I think we’ll be very strong in all competitions and we’ll fight for titles. The coach will prepare us very well for this because there are many competitions.