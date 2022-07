On this day in 2012: Roberto Mancini agrees new five-year contract with Man City

Roberto Mancini on the touchline

Roberto Mancini agreed a new five-year contract with Manchester City on this day in 2012.

Mancini might have been celebrating back in July, 10 years ago – but just 10 months later the City dream had soured and he wound up being sacked.

The Italian manager took charge at City in 2009 and helped accelerate the club’s revolution under owner Sheikh Mansour.

Roberto Mancini celebrated winning the Premier League in 2012 (Dave Thompson/PA)

Mancini was rewarded with a long-term new deal after steering City to their first top-flight title in 68 years, when the Manchester side won the 2011-12 Premier League.

Sergio Aguero’s last-ditch winner toppled QPR and saw City edge out rivals and neighbours Manchester United to the league crown.

Mancini replaced Mark Hughes in December 2009, leading his side to the 2011 FA Cup before swiping the Premier League a year later.

“I am delighted to be able to give all of my efforts to Manchester City for a further five years,” said Mancini on completing his new extended deal.

“The opportunity which exists to build on our recent success is enormous.”

Sadly for Mancini, that enormous opportunity for City did not extend to him for much longer.

City lost the 2013 FA Cup final 1-0 to Wigan, with the Latics suffering Premier League relegation to sit alongside their cup glory.

Roberto Mancini celebrated Italy’s Euro 2020 success (Mike Egerton/PA)

That proved the final straw for City’s owners, after United had already sewn up the Premier League title with two games to play.

Mancini was unseated by City on May 13, 2013 – just two days after that FA Cup final defeat.

Assistant Brian Kidd took charge for the final two league games, with United eventually ending with an 11-point margin on second-placed City.