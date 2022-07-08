Notification Settings

Alfie Hewett puts on a show for Court One crowd with superb semi-final comeback

UK & international sportsPublished:

Hewett trailed by a set and 5-1 but fought back to reach his first Wimbledon singles final.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Twelve – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Britain’s Alfie Hewett thrilled a bumper Court One crowd with a sensational comeback from a set and 5-1 down to reach the Wimbledon wheelchair singles final.

Hewett had been disappointed that his quarter-final against Scotland’s Gordon Reid had been played out on Court 14 rather than a bigger court.

The 24-year-old got his wish against Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina and gave the spectators a thrilling spectacle in return.

He began the turnaround by winning five games in a row, forcing a tie-break, and eventually took the match 2-6 7-6 (3) 6-4.

Hewett has reached his first Wimbledon singles final, where he will meet Japanese top seed Shingo Kunieda on Sunday.

“That was incredible – I’ve never experienced anything like it before,” he said in his on-court interview.

“We try to improve the exposure of our sport and I think we showcased a pretty good level today.”

