Hamish Watson returns from injury for Scotland’s second Test against Argentina

UK & international sportsPublished:

The flanker will win his 50th cap in the game in Salta.

Hamish Watson

Hamish Watson will return from injury to win his 50th Scotland cap in Saturday’s second Test in Argentina.

The flanker replaces Edinburgh team-mate Luke Crosbie in the line-up for the encounter in Salta.

Gregor Townsend has made five changes in all following a 26-18 defeat in the opening Test.

Ben White replaces Ali Price at scrum-half to make his first start for Scotland. The London Irish player made a try-scoring debut against England earlier this year and won his fifth cap off the bench in Jujuy last Saturday.

Dave Cherry, Sam Skinner and Rory Darge come into the pack, along with Watson.

Edinburgh hooker Cherry is back in the team for the first time since playing in all five of Scotland’s Six Nations games in 2021, as a straight swap for George Turner, who drops to the bench.

New Edinburgh signing Skinner replaces Jonny Gray and will wear the number four jersey alongside captain Grant Gilchrist in the second row.

Darge returned from injury off the bench in the first Test and will make his fourth start for Scotland, with the 22-year-old replacing Magnus Bradbury in the back row.

Bradbury, Crosbie and Gray drop out of Townsend’s match-day squad, while London Irish winger Kyle Rowe could make his debut from the bench.

