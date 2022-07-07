England stars celebrate win in Euro 2022 opener – Thursday’s sporting social

Beth Mead

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 7.

Football

England’s players looked forward after their winning start.

An unreal night kicking off the tournament at Old Trafford thank you to everyone for all of your support ⚽? pic.twitter.com/71eqdrvByv — Jess Carter (@_JessCarter) July 7, 2022

Pele delved into the archives.

Há 65 anos eu entrei em campo vestindo a camisa da Seleção Brasileira pela primeira vez. Eu era apenas um garoto de 16 anos com um sonho. Entrei no segundo tempo e tive a felicidade de fazer meu primeiro gol pelo Brasil já naquela partida. Uma emoção que jamais esquecerei. pic.twitter.com/H0PswFkuSo — Pelé (@Pele) July 7, 2022

Leeds continued to make signings.

? Racking up those air miles! pic.twitter.com/X07nulz30J — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 7, 2022

Chelsea unveiled their new kit.

Charlie Austin went Down Under.

Neil Warnock for PM?

Just going through my picks for Cabinet. Last couple of positions to fill now and will get them announced #No10 #footballcabinet #pm — Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) July 7, 2022

Tennis

Sue Barker got in the way!

Nothing like a #Wimbledon photo bomb from the legendary Sue Barker. pic.twitter.com/w0s3pvnFW7 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 7, 2022

Ons Jabeur made the SW19 final.

Finals baby!! ?? ??@Maria_Tatjana, you were amazing. An inspiration for all women athletes out there! ? pic.twitter.com/c3WPk6cp80 — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) July 7, 2022

Cricket

Stuart Broad and James Anderson were still enjoying England’s success.

England were ready for the T20s.

David Willey was still amazed by Yorkshire’s win.

What a game of cricket!!!! ? https://t.co/fy6g4U0zzF — David Willey (@david_willey) July 7, 2022

Rugby League

John Bateman looked ahead to the World Cup.

Officially 100 days till the @RLWC2021 kicks off in Newcastle ? pic.twitter.com/8nda9rFfMg — John Bateman (@johnbateman1) July 7, 2022

Boxing

Jake Paul sent Tommy Fury a new offer.

I’m confident you are a scared little boy who doesn’t want to fight or understand business. I will pay you $500K to fight me in the UK. I will do it shortly after August 6. You accept? https://t.co/3JtDJ3aHD4 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 7, 2022

Darts

Michael van Gerwen was on holiday.

Recharging with my beautiful wife, but don’t worry I’m ready for the Matchplay ?? pic.twitter.com/OieEd7ynQ8 — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) July 7, 2022

Swimming