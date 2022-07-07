Notification Settings

England stars celebrate win in Euro 2022 opener – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Neil Warnock fancied himself as the next prime minister.

Beth Mead
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 7.

Football

England’s players looked forward after their winning start.

Pele delved into the archives.

Leeds continued to make signings.

Chelsea unveiled their new kit.

Charlie Austin went Down Under.

Neil Warnock for PM?

Tennis

Sue Barker got in the way!

Ons Jabeur made the SW19 final.

Cricket

Stuart Broad and James Anderson were still enjoying England’s success.

England were ready for the T20s.

David Willey was still amazed by Yorkshire’s win.

Rugby League

John Bateman looked ahead to the World Cup.

Boxing

Jake Paul sent Tommy Fury a new offer.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen was on holiday.

Swimming

Adam Peaty enjoyed Wimbledon.

UK & international sports

