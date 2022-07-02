Manchester City’s Vicky Losada believes Euro 2022 can transform women’s game

Manchester City’s Vicky Losada

Manchester City’s Vicky Losada believes a successful Euro 2022 could be transformative for the women’s game.

The showpiece European tournament begins next week with host nation England among the favourites to claim the title.

England will be among the favourites in this summer’s tournament (Nick Potts/PA)

The profile of women’s football has grown considerably in recent years and Losada hopes it can hit a new level this summer.

“Massive tournaments change football for the federations and for the countries,” the Spanish midfielder told the PA news agency.

“I think women’s football is just growing, growing, growing. It has probably gone further than some expected, and they are very surprised with the growth of the last few years, but I think it’s going to get better every year.

“I remember playing my first World Cup in 2015 and there was a massive change for women’s football in my country. I think these tournaments, these moments are the ones that can change someone’s lives.”

Vicky Losada, who lifted the Champions League trophy with Barcelona, has missed out on a place in the Spain squad (Adam Ihse/PA)

Losada, who joined City from Barcelona last summer, had hoped to play a part in the tournament herself but missed out on a spot in coach Jorge Vilda’s squad.

With Spain also strongly fancied, that was undoubtedly a blow for the 31-year-old but it has not dimmed her enthusiasm and she is now looking forward to the Euros in an alternative role as a media pundit.

“If you ask me, ‘Where would you like to play a massive tournament with your national team?’ it would definitely be England,” said Losada, who has been sharing details of her journey to the top level through UEFA’s Together #WePlayStrong series, in partnership with Visa.

“I would have loved it but as the level is growing it’s hard to get a place in it.

“I’m so lucky I’m going to be able to watch the games and I’m working with the BBC, which is an amazing new experience for me.”

Spain’s Alexia Putellas is widely considered the best player in the world (Nick Potts/PA)

Spain face Germany in a tough group stage but, with world star Alexia Putellas in their ranks, Losada is excited about their prospects, as she is for those of England.

She said: “I know everybody sees Spain as favourites, especially because of the football they and Barca have shown in these last two years and having the best player in the world.

“The teams that we have got in the group are tough but I know the girls are going to be ready for it.

“England are definitely one of the favourites and the fact that they play at home is going to be a massive motivation for them.

“I know they can meet each other, Spain and England, in the quarter-finals, which would be interesting to see that early the tournament.”

Lucy Bronze and England could face Spain in the last eight (Zac Goodwin/PA)

One player the Spanish would need to shackle should that transpire is Lucy Bronze, the 2020 FIFA World Player of the Year who has just signed for Barca from City.

Losada expects the full-back to be a big hit in LaLiga.

“Lucy is a fantastic player to play and to train with,” she said.

“She’s so competitive. She’s going to bring her experience and her physicality and I think she’s going to be a massive help for Barcelona.”