Tsitsipas fancies a snog and Salah signs new deal – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah committed his future to the Reds.

John Walton

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 1.

Wimbledon

Stefanos Tsitsipas was brushing up on the local lingo.

Serena Williams was keeping busy away from the court after her first-round exit.

Liam Broady’s celebration earned him a new fan.

Katie Boulter also had football on her mind, representing England ahead of Euro 2022.

Football

Big news from Liverpool.

July 1 also meant new signings could become official.

Richarlison said goodbye.

Manchester City celebrated the anniversaries of previous deals.

A new ‘do for Allan Saint-Maximin?

Top bombing.

The Lionesses celebrated.

Hearts paid tribute to their war heroes.

New threads.

Bird is the word.

Striker day.

Cricket

England newcomer Issy Wong reflected on a special moment.

India duo Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja earned plaudits.

Nathan Lyon scored a top-10 hit.

