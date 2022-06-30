Notification Settings

Liam Broady stuns Diego Schwartzman at Wimbledon to claim best grand slam result

Published:

The British number five knocked out the 12th seed.

Liam Broady is through to the third round
Liam Broady is through to the third round

Liam Broady made the third round of a grand-slam for the first time with a stunning comeback win to beat 12th seed Diego Schwartzman in five sets at Wimbledon.

The duo had met at the same stage at the All England Club last year and the Argentinian proved too strong, which looked to be the case again when he reeled off 11 games in a row to take control of the round two tie.

Broady dug deep and after he edged a fourth set tie-breaker, the world 132 had the momentum and clinched a career-best result 6-2 4-6 0-6 7-6 (6) 6-1 in three hours and 47 minutes.

