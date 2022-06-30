Johnny Sexton: Ireland must keep evolving to avoid peaking early for World Cup

Johnny Sexton wants to keep Ireland moving in the right direction

Captain Johnny Sexton says Ireland must keep evolving in order to avoid repeating the mistake of peaking too soon for a World Cup.

The Irish travelled to the 2019 tournament in Japan with high expectations following a Six Nations Grand Slam and a statement victory over New Zealand the previous year but suffered a familiar quarter-final exit.

With the 2023 World Cup on the horizon, Andy Farrell’s in-form side are poised to test their current credentials during a three-match series against the All Blacks.

Ireland and Johnny Sexton were knocked out of the 2019 World Cup by New Zealand (Adam Davy/PA)

Fly-half Sexton, who will retire after next year’s competition in France, is striving to maintain the upward trajectory having helped silence the doubters during an unconvincing start to Farrell’s reign as head coach.

“We were written off left, right and centre and we’ve come back and we’ve showed some great stuff,” he told Sky Sports ahead of Saturday’s first Test in Auckland.

“We’ve had some great results to go with it because we were always saying, ‘it’s coming, it’s coming’ and I think people were looking at us going, ‘is it really?’.

Your Ireland line up for the first Test at a sold-out Eden Park! ✊#TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) June 30, 2022

“And now we’ve got to keep it going.

“We’ve got to keep improving because that’s the mistake we made in the last cycle for the World Cup; we probably peaked in 2018 and we didn’t continue to evolve and that’s what we’re keen to not let happen.”

Ireland have won 12 of their last 13 Tests, including defeating New Zealand 29-20 in Dublin last autumn to partially avenge World Cup elimination at their hands in Tokyo.

Sexton, who turns 37 in less than a fortnight, will lead his country at Eden Park this weekend, with further meetings with Ian Foster’s All Blacks to come in Dunedin and Wellington.

Ireland beat New Zealand in Dublin in November (Niall Carson/PA)

He believes the tour is the ideal opportunity to increase squad depth, with five uncapped players among the initial 40-man travelling party.

“We’ve put some fresh faces on this tour that we need to get up to speed, that we need to create that really competitive environment for that next World Cup,” he said.