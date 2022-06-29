Issy Wong’s late double keeps England in control at Taunton

A rain-affected day three of the women's Test at Taunton

England were rewarded for their patience during a lengthy rain delay with two wickets from Issy Wong in the final half an hour of play as South Africa finished day three 55 for three.

South Africa go into the final day needing another 78 runs in order to make England bat again.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key talking points from the third day at Taunton.

Stat of the day

Nat Sciver became the ninth English woman to reach 150 in Test match cricket

The English weather rears its ugly head

Not sure Heather was very happy about walking off… Sadly though, if there was any debate then there isn't now as the rain lashes down in Taunton!#BBCCricket #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/3LK9EMKGTP — Test Match Special (@bbctms) June 29, 2022

After Heather Knight’s declaration before lunch, England only managed to get in 12.1 overs to try and make a dent in South Africa. An early lunch was taken, then extended before the players returned to the changing rooms after less than an hour of play. However, they took to the field again at 6.30pm for a final 12.5 overs that went very much England’s way.

Tweet of the day

What next for England?