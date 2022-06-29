Harry’s game in New York and it’s Bale’s goal – Wednesday’s sporting social

??????? GÔÔÔÔÔÔÔÔÔÔÔÔÔLLLLLLL!!! ???????

Following a technical review, @GarethBale11 has been awarded the winning goal against Ukraine that sent us to the #FIFAWorldCup.

Llongyfarchiadau ein Capten!

Time to celebrate that goal all over again! #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/kEDEOTiZ4u

— Wales ??????? (@Cymru) June 29, 2022