Leeds add Blackpool and Cagliari friendlies to pre-season schedule

Jesse Marsch's Leeds will play Blackpool and Cagliari in pre-season friendlies next month

The Premier League club will play Championship side Blackpool at York’s LNER Stadium on July 7 (7pm) before heading off for a three-match tour of Australia.

Italian side Cagliari, relegated from Serie A last season, will visit Elland Road for a warm-up match on July 31 (6pm) following Leeds’ return from Down Under.

Jesse Marsch’s side announced their mini-tour to Australia in April and are scheduled to play A-League side Brisbane Roar on July 14 and Aston Villa three days later in the inaugural Queensland Champions Cup, before taking on Crystal Palace on July 22 at Perth’s Festival of International Football.