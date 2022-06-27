Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wimbledon day one: Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray thrill Centre Court with wins

UK & international sportsPublished:

Two brief suspensions due to rain failed to dampen spirits on day one at the All England Club.

Wimbledon day one: Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray thrill Centre Court with wins

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray delighted the Centre Court crowd at Wimbledon with impressive day one wins while defending champion Novak Djokovic set another record in his first-round success.

Raducanu and Murray’s SW19 preparations had been dogged by injury fears but both were able to allay any concerns by progressing into round two along with fellow British hopeful Cameron Norrie.

Two suspensions of play occurred at the All England Club due to brief showers but it failed to dampen spirits on the opening day.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best action.

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

Picture of the day

Wimbledon 2022 – Day One – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Emma Raducanu took flight at Wimbledon with victory over Alison Van Uytvanck on her Centre Court debut (Adam Davy/PA)

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Flying the flag for Ukraine

Lesia Tsurenko celebrates beating Jodie Burrage
Lesia Tsurenko celebrates beating Jodie Burrage (Steven Paston/PA)

>
Victory for Ukraine duo Lesia Tsurenko and Anhelina Kalinina at Wimbledon means there will be at least one player from the war-torn country in the last-32. Tsurenko got the better of Briton’s Jodie Burrage and it was followed by Kalinina beating Anna Bondar to set up a meeting between the compatriots.

Both spoke after their wins about the mental toll the war is having on them but their second-round clash will help keep the spotlight on Ukraine’s plight.

“This is the main thing that I would wish to happen, that we get a lot of heavy weapons,” Tsurenko said. “We just want to remind that Ukraine is in trouble and we need help.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News