KP makes birthday wish and Raducanu wins at Wimbledon – Monday’s sporting social

Delighted to be continuing the front of shirt sponsorship of @leytonorientfc’s men’s and women’s teams for the upcoming season. It's been amazing to support @RBLI’s Tommy Club and @HavenHouseCH and it's great to be able to add @GiveUsAShout this season. pic.twitter.com/QXAIL1YV3Y

— Harry Kane (@HKane) June 27, 2022