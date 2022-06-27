Jodie Burrage comes to the aid of unwell ball boy at Wimbledon

Jodie Burrage helps a ball boy

Great Britain’s Jodie Burrage came to the aid of a ball boy who was taken ill during her first-round defeat to Lesia Tsurenko.

The youngster looked unsteady on his feet early in the second set of her 6-2 6-3 loss and the 23-year-old Briton attended to him, offering an energy gel from her bag and a drink.

The crowd also helped out, passing some Percy Pig sweets to her during a five-minute delay.

Jodie Burrage (right) helps a ball boy (Steven Paston/PA)

The ball boy was later treated by paramedics and left in a wheelchair.