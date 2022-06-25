Notification Settings

LAFC prepare for new arrival – Saturday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Gareth Bale’s move to America appears imminent.

Gareth Bale, partially obscured during a Wales warm-up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 25.

Football

Los Angeles FC teased a new arrival as it emerged Gareth Bale is set to join the MLS club.

Sadio Mane checked out his new surroundings.

Jamie Carragher was among the revellers at Glastonbury.

Alan Shearer hit the links for a tribute to his former manager.

Ledley King was giving back to the community.

Southampton mocked their old boy on his birthday.

Brighton saluted long-time favourite Bruno.

Cricket

England looked ahead to an exciting fourth day.

Hosts Yorkshire were enjoying the occasion.

Sachin Tendulkar reflected on a moment of inspiration.

Golf

Shot!

Skiing

Hall of Fame honours for Lindsay Vonn.

UK & international sports

