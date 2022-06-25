LAFC prepare for new arrival – Saturday’s sporting social

Gareth Bale, partially obscured during a Wales warm-up

Football

Los Angeles FC teased a new arrival as it emerged Gareth Bale is set to join the MLS club.

Sadio Mane checked out his new surroundings.

Mia san mia ?? pic.twitter.com/aaaI77iQ9a — Sadio Mané (@SMane_Officiel) June 25, 2022

Jamie Carragher was among the revellers at Glastonbury.

Alan Shearer hit the links for a tribute to his former manager.

Another fantastic day for a great man, the 17th year of the Sir Bobby Robson Golf classic. ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/vdFzDygift — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) June 25, 2022

Ledley King was giving back to the community.

Earlier today Ledley King welcomed patients living with sickle cell disorder to @SpursStadium for an event providing families from across the community with advice, support and health information ? @NorthMidNHS pic.twitter.com/avo0tPnFwF — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 25, 2022

Southampton mocked their old boy on his birthday.

Failed knee slide ?Disallowed goal ❌ Happy birthday to former #SaintsFC midfielder Victor Wanyama ? pic.twitter.com/9UWyrVodsm — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) June 25, 2022

Brighton saluted long-time favourite Bruno.

Once a seagull, always a seagull. ?? pic.twitter.com/WSy6PD9pCq — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) June 25, 2022

Cricket

England looked ahead to an exciting fourth day.

Hosts Yorkshire were enjoying the occasion.

? A few snaps from day three at Headingley. Another enthralling day of Test cricket ? #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/XjfgjZJups — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) June 25, 2022

Sachin Tendulkar reflected on a moment of inspiration.

Some moments in life inspire you & make you dream. On this day in 1983, we won the World Cup ? for the first time. I knew right then, that’s what I wanted to do too!? pic.twitter.com/hp305PHepU — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 25, 2022

Golf

Shot!

Outrageous from the leader ? The most unlikely birdie of the week from Haotong Li.#BMWInternationalOpen pic.twitter.com/EDF1dneHpJ — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) June 25, 2022

Skiing

Hall of Fame honours for Lindsay Vonn.