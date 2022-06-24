Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Football rumours: Barcelona finally make bid for Robert Lewandowski

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Telegraph says the deal for the Bayern Munich striker is worth up to £34million.

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski
Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski

What the papers say

After months of anticipation, it is believed Barcelona have finally made an offer for Robert Lewandowski. The Telegraph says the deal for the Bayern Munich striker is worth up to £34million, with the 33-year-old reported to be confident that the offer will be accepted.

Chelsea v Juventus – UEFA Champions League – Group H – Stamford Bridge
Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot (Adam Davy/PA)

The paper also reports France midfielder Adrien Rabiot is ready to call time on his tenure at Juventus. The 27-year-old has made it clear to club bosses that he intends to quit the Italian club in the summer window, with the Premier League his preferred destination.

Wales v Netherlands – UEFA Nations League – Group A4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Matthijs de Ligt in action for Netherlands (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chelsea have set their sights on Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to The Sun. Citing Sky Sports in Italy, the Blues view the 22-year-old as an ideal fill-in for the departed Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, but would need to negotiate down his £103million release clause.

The Metro says Lyon intend to sign Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia, who is a target of Manchester United.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

PFA awards nominations
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo (Martin Rickett/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo: The 37-year-old is concerned about the direction of Manchester United and is considering quitting Old Trafford, reports Portuguese outlet Record.

Christian Eriksen: Meanwhile, Sky Sports says the Denmark midfielder is weighing up whether to join the Red Devils.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News