Football rumours: Barcelona finally make bid for Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski

What the papers say

After months of anticipation, it is believed Barcelona have finally made an offer for Robert Lewandowski. The Telegraph says the deal for the Bayern Munich striker is worth up to £34million, with the 33-year-old reported to be confident that the offer will be accepted.

Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot (Adam Davy/PA)

The paper also reports France midfielder Adrien Rabiot is ready to call time on his tenure at Juventus. The 27-year-old has made it clear to club bosses that he intends to quit the Italian club in the summer window, with the Premier League his preferred destination.

Matthijs de Ligt in action for Netherlands (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chelsea have set their sights on Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to The Sun. Citing Sky Sports in Italy, the Blues view the 22-year-old as an ideal fill-in for the departed Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, but would need to negotiate down his £103million release clause.

The Metro says Lyon intend to sign Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia, who is a target of Manchester United.

Social media round-up

London rivals Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs in stunning three-way transfer battle for trio Jesus, Richarlison and Raphinha https://t.co/aJdvbV3ZFh — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 23, 2022

Arsenal receive Nuno Tavares loan transfer offer with option to buy from Marseille with Gunners open to offloading https://t.co/0QAiu0sXMJ — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 23, 2022

Players to watch

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo (Martin Rickett/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo: The 37-year-old is concerned about the direction of Manchester United and is considering quitting Old Trafford, reports Portuguese outlet Record.