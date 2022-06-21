Notification Settings

Tom Daley backs team-mates to shine after confirming Commonwealth Games absence

UK & international sportsPublished:

Daley was left out of the 18-strong team named by Team England on Tuesday.

2018 Commonwealth Games – Day Nine

Tom Daley says he is looking forward to watching his team-mates “kick some butt” after confirming his absence from next month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Daley was left out of the 18-strong team named by Team England on Tuesday, which includes his Tokyo synchro team-mate Matty Lee, and fellow Olympic gold medallist Jack Laugher.

Daley wrote on his Instagram feed: “I won’t be competing at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Tom Daley (left) will miss the Commonwealth Games but Matty Lee (right) will compete (Adam Davy/PA)

“Before the Olympics last year, my coach and I decided I would take a year out from the sport to have some time to rest and be with my family.

“Can’t wait to watch all my team-mates kick some butt this summer!”

Lee, who won 10m synchro gold with Daley in the Japanese capital, made his Commonwealth Games debut on the Gold Coast four years ago but finished out of the medals.

Lee said: “I enjoy the Commonwealth Games because it’s something different and it has a special place in my heart because I always wanted to go to a Commonwealth Games.

“I feel like I can do really well, and I think doing it for England, we always want it to ‘come home’, and I want to be the one to ‘Bring It Home’.”

The team also includes Olympic medallist Dan Goodfellow and former Commonwealth Games medallists Lois Toulson, Noah Williams and Matthew Dixon.

