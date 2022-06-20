Notification Settings

The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sportsPublished:

Matt Fitzpatrick celebrated a US Open win while Leicester won rugby union’s Gallagher Premiership.

Matt Fitzpatrick lifts the US Open trophy
Matt Fitzpatrick lifts the US Open trophy

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick won the US Open in the stand-out performance of the sporting weekend.

A last-gasp drop goal from Freddie Burns gave Leicester Tigers a breath-taking Gallagher Premiership victory over Saracens at Twickenham.

But the pressure continues to mount on England coach Eddie Jones after he watched his side humbled by a brilliant Barbarians display in their international clash.

Across codes, England women continued to impress as they warmed up for this year’s World Cup with a comprehensive victory over France.

The build-up to Wimbledon continued with Matteo Berettini winning the prestigious Queen’s Club title while Max Verstappen claimed victory in a dramatic Canadian Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the best images from the weekend’s action.

Matt Fitzpatrick reacts after winning the US Open at Brookline
Matt Fitzpatrick reacts after winning the US Open at Brookline (Charles Krupa/AP)
Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints – Gallagher Premiership – Final – Twickenham Stadium
Leicester’s Freddie Burns scored a match-winning drop goal in the Gallagher Premiership final against Saracens (Mike Egerton/PA)
F1 Canadian Grand Prix Auto Racing
Max Verstappen claimed victory in the Canadian Grand Prix (Paul Chiasson/AP)
England v Barbarians – International Friendly – Twickenham Stadium
England were humiliated 52-21 by the Barbarians at Twickenham (Nigel French/PA)
England v France – Women’s International – Halliwell Jones Stadium
Hollie Dodd helped push England to victory over France in their rugby league international (Martin Rickett/PA)
England v Combined Nations Allstars XIII – Mid-Season International – Halliwell Jones Stadium
Sam Tomkins captained England to victory over the Combined All Stars (Martin Rickett/PA)
Lancashire Lightning v Notts Outlaws – Vitality Blast T20 – North Group – Stanley Park
Lancashire beat Notts Outlaws to retain top spot in the North Group of the Vitality Blast (Martin Rickett/PA)
Rothesay International Eastbourne – Day Two – Devonshire Park
Lesia Tsurenko beat Heather Watson in her opening match at the Eastbourne International (Steven Paston/PA)
cinch Championships – Day Seven – The Queen’s Club
Matteo Berettini claimed victory in the Cinch Championships at Queen’s Club (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Royal Ascot 2022 – Day Five – Ascot Racecourse
Stratum ridden by William Buick won The Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)
Italy Beach Volley Worlds
Norway beat Brazil to win the World Beach Volleyball title in Rome (Andrew Medichini/AP)
