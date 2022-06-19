Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sports stars spread the love on Father’s Day – Sunday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

The likes of David Beckham, Coco Gauff and Sergio Garcia showed appreciation for their Dads.

Wimbledon 2019 – Day Five – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Wimbledon 2019 – Day Five – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 19.

Father’s Day

Football

Liverpool got their man.

CR7 kept in great shape.

Crouchie was on stage.

Dan James popped the question.

Cricket

Mark Butcher enjoyed Holland.

Pat Cummins’ son was on dog-walking duties.

Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr had a score to settle.

Jake Paul made a promise.

Horse Racing

Frankie Dettori was loving it.

Tennis

Caroline Wozniacki shared some good news.

Formula One

Young Lando.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News