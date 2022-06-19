Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ellis Genge targeted by online racist abuse after Premiership final victory

UK & international sportsPublished:

The England international had helped the Tigers to victory against Saracens.

Ellis Genge was racially abused on social media
Ellis Genge was racially abused on social media

Ellis Genge was the target of racist abuse on social media just hours after leading Leicester to victory over Saracens in Sunday’s Gallagher Premiership final.

Genge was outstanding in his last match for the Tigers before departing for Bristol as favourites Saracens were defeated 15-12 in a tense clash at Twickenham.

Ellis Genge, right, helped Leicester to victory
Ellis Genge, right, helped Leicester to victory (Mike Egerton/PA)

But the 27-year-old England prop of mixed race heritage later received a social media message containing a racial slur.

“On another note, think it’s important to highlight that this is still a massive problem, from a legit account too,” Genge tweeted alongside a screengrab of the offending phrase.

“Not here for a headhunt hence the black out, common occurrence and socials/law should come down on it.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News