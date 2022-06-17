Record-breaking England thrash Netherlands – Friday’s sporting social

Jos Buttler

Cricket

England demolished the Netherlands.

Our third ? of the innings from just 47 balls! The best white ball batter in the world, @josbuttler ? WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/bjXpmnbLVf ?? #NEDvENG??????? pic.twitter.com/Wttn3JgI5T — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2022

This is insane. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2022

Could be the first time that the highlights are the full 50 over’s — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) June 17, 2022

England start the three-match ODI series with a bang ?#NEDvENG pic.twitter.com/A5BJFtcWXZ — ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2022

Football

Jordan Henderson turned 32.

England began their preparations for Euro 2022 in strong fashion.

Good start from the team ❤️? pic.twitter.com/Hb06RlCBTO — Alex Greenwood (@AlexGreenwood) June 17, 2022

Tottenham continued their summer reinforcement push.

Guess where Saints new boy Gavin Bazunu was on loan last season…

Welcome to (proper) Hampshire ?⚪️ pic.twitter.com/el6VXOZJD5 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) June 17, 2022

Everton showed off the progress on their new stadium.

? | The latest drone footage from Bramley-Moore Dock! Steelwork continues to mould the shape of our new stadium, with the structure now beginning to take shape on the south stand. ?️?️ pic.twitter.com/6lU0agKsmH — Everton (@Everton) June 17, 2022

Reece James switched sports.

Switched it up! Different sport, but same result ? pic.twitter.com/6JJ5q8H36N — Reece James (@reecejames_24) June 17, 2022

Emiliano Buendia was busy working.

Charlie Austin was ready to roll the dice.

Sometimes you’ve got to roll the dice many times through out my career so far I have rolled it, so why not once more! — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) June 17, 2022

Golf

A moment to savour for Matt Fitzpatrick.

Absolutely loved that one!! ? pic.twitter.com/i4lewsunks — Matt Fitzpatrick (@MattFitz94) June 16, 2022

Tennis

Birthday wishes from Novak.