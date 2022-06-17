Notification Settings

Record-breaking England thrash Netherlands – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Jos Buttler was in superb form as England’s batters scored 498.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 17.

Cricket

England demolished the Netherlands.

Football

Jordan Henderson turned 32.

England began their preparations for Euro 2022 in strong fashion.

Tottenham continued their summer reinforcement push.

Guess where Saints new boy Gavin Bazunu was on loan last season…

Everton showed off the progress on their new stadium.

Reece James switched sports.

Emiliano Buendia was busy working.

Charlie Austin was ready to roll the dice.

Golf

A moment to savour for Matt Fitzpatrick.

Tennis

Birthday wishes from Novak.

