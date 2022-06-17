No Eastbourne wild card for Emma Raducanu amid ongoing injury concern

Emma Raducanu walks off court after retiring in Nottingham

Emma Raducanu was not among the British wild cards announced on Friday for next week’s Rothesay International Eastbourne as she continues to recover from a side injury.

The US Open champion is in a race against time to be fit for Wimbledon after picking up another physical issue early in her first-round match in Nottingham last week.

Raducanu completed only seven games before withdrawing and, having indicated she may be fit to play in Eastbourne, the 19-year-old decided against seeking a wild card.

6⃣ Brits added to star-studded field for the #RothesayInternational Eastbourne Read more ? — LTA (@the_LTA) June 17, 2022

She may instead opt to play a match at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic exhibition at the Hurlingham Club next week but, assuming she is fit, will go into her home grand slam with very limited grass-court preparation.

Ryan Peniston and Katie Boulter have been rewarded for their strong performances this week at Queen’s and Birmingham, respectively, with wild cards alongside Harriet Dart, Jodie Burrage, Jack Draper and Jay Clarke.