Sarina Wiegman wants ‘more ruthlessness’ from England Women despite victory

Sarina Wiegman

England boss Sarina Wiegman acknowledged the positives from her side’s victory over Belgium, but also stressed that “more ruthlessness” would be required at this summer’s European Championship.

The Lionesses won 3-0 at Molineux in the first of three warm-up games ahead of hosting the Euros next month.

They took the lead in the 62nd minute as Chloe Kelly’s shot went in via a deflection off Amber Tysiak, fellow substitute Rachel Daly doubled the lead four minutes later, and the win was wrapped up with seven minutes of normal time remaining when skipper Leah Williamson hit the bar and the ball went in off goalkeeper Nicky Evrard.

That was after a first half that had seen the hosts fail to make a breakthrough despite creating a flurry of chances.

Wiegman, who had named her final 23-player squad for the Euros the previous day, said: “Good result, three goals, keeping a (clean sheet), lots of players on the pitch, we used all the substitutes we could use.

“You can tell the depth of our team, because we could even bring in other players that would have an impact on the game too, so that’s good.

“I think the first half we played well, we created chances, didn’t score. But we needed some more depth in the game too, more runs behind. I think we did that a little better in the second half.

“I think when you win 3-0 it is enough. I think when you go into the Euros we need a little more ruthlessness.”

Kelly was making her England comeback, having come on at the break for her first international appearance since returning to action from an ACL injury in April.

The Manchester City winger last featured for her country in April 2021, shortly before getting injured.

Chloe Kelly (left) celebrates after the first goal (Nick Potts/PA)

Wiegman, who has been in charge since last September, said of Kelly: “I think she adapted really quick. She’s enjoying it.

“She hasn’t been with team before, so we had to share some information, what we did and what we expect from her, and I think she’s doing well.

“It was good that at Man City she already started to play and built up playing minutes there, and then from the start here we continued building her up too.

“She’s doing well, and the competition in the team is just really high, so it’s very nice to work with the squad.”

The England players wore black armbands in tribute following the recent death of Wiegman’s sister.

And when asked about that, Wiegman said: “They have supported me so much and they wanted to (do this).

“The captains came to me and asked me if they could wear them. It shows that they are such good human beings and the togetherness of this team, that we support each other. So I thought it was just a real great gesture and I think my sister was proud of them.”