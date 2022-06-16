Notification Settings

Another New Zealand coronavirus case as Devon Conway returns positive test

UK & international sportsPublished:

Conway is the third player and fifth member of the touring party in total to test positive.

New Zealand batter Devon Conway has tested positive for Covid-19.

Devon Conway has become the third member of the New Zealand Test squad to test positive for Covid-19, with two of the tourists’ backroom staff also caught up in a growing outbreak.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson was struck down on the eve of the second Test at Trent Bridge, with all-rounder Michael Bracewell also testing positive after experiencing symptoms in the aftermath of England’s series-clinching victory.

Conway’s case came up after a separate round of PCR screening on Wednesday, with physio Vijay Vallabh and strength and conditioning specialist Chris Donaldson also being flagged.

The remainder of the squad has returned negative results and those who have been forced to isolate are travelling separately to Leeds on Sunday for the series finale at Headingley.

As it stands all three of Williamson, Bracewell and Conway should be clear to take the field next Thursday, with Cricket New Zealand continuing to follow pre-agreed health protocols in the meantime.

