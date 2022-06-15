New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell tests positive for coronavirus

England v New Zealand – Second LV= Insurance Test Series Match – Day Three – Trent Bridge

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell has tested positive for Covid-19 following his side’s defeat to England at Trent Bridge.

Bracewell experienced symptoms on Wednesday morning and became the second squad member to contract the virus after captain Kane Williamson, who missed the second Test after a positive result on the eve of the match.

Kane Williamson had already tested positive (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bracewell, who made his debut in the five-wicket defeat at Nottingham, will now isolate for five days but should be available to play in the final Test at Headingley next Thursday.