Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jonjoe Kenny joins Hertha Berlin after leaving Everton

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 25-year-old turned down a new deal with the Toffees.

Jonjoe Kenny playing for Everton
Jonjoe Kenny playing for Everton

Former Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny has joined Hertha Berlin on a three-year contract after turning down an offer to extend his stay at Goodison Park.

The 25-year-old, who made 21 appearances last season, was offered renewed terms by the Toffees but has opted for a new challenge in the Bundesliga with a club who finished one place above the relegation zone.

“The club made it clear how much they wanted me. I’m pleased to be here,” the right-back, who spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Schalke, told herthabsc.com.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News