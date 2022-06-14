Jonjoe Kenny joins Hertha Berlin after leaving Everton

Jonjoe Kenny playing for Everton

Former Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny has joined Hertha Berlin on a three-year contract after turning down an offer to extend his stay at Goodison Park.

The 25-year-old, who made 21 appearances last season, was offered renewed terms by the Toffees but has opted for a new challenge in the Bundesliga with a club who finished one place above the relegation zone.