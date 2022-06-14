Golden State Warriors on verge of fourth NBA title in eight years

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and forward Jayson Tatum (0)

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 104-94 to move within one win of claiming their fourth NBA championship in eight years.

It was a game that looked perfectly set up for Boston to steal, with Steph Curry failing to hit a three-pointer for the first time in 233 games.

However Andrew Wiggins stepped up to fill the void, posting 26 points and a game-high 13 rebounds as well as being a much-needed presence in the paint both offensively and defensively.

Like Father, Like Son 36 years after his father's clutch Game 5 performance in The Finals, Andrew Wiggins (26 PTS & 13 REB) led the @warriors to a Game 5 victory to take a 3-2 series lead in the #NBAFinals! https://t.co/2YMh63qA6W pic.twitter.com/dz7re0LSU6 — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2022

The Warriors also received a boost from Klay Thompson, who drilled five three-pointers in a timely 21-point performance.

After an at-times ugly first two quarters saw the Warriors take a 51-39 lead into half-time, the Celtics roared out of the gates in the third with a run of eight straight threes to take the lead in the sixth minute 58-55.

Three down. One to go. pic.twitter.com/xM6DQEsswE — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 14, 2022

Both teams remained neck-and-neck for the rest of the quarter, until Jordan Poole broke the game open with a buzzer-beater from deep.