England lauded for stunning run chase in Nottingham – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes starred.

Jonny Bairstow

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 14.

Cricket

England pulled off an incredible run chase.

KP was enjoying the high life.

Football

Twenty-one years ago….

Vincent Kompany was ready for his new challenge.

Neil Warnock wanted improvements from refs.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin kept it in the family.

A well-earned break for Curtis Jones.

Wolves remembered Sir Jack.

England had a new fan.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was celebrating.

Golf

Rory McIlroy was ready for a big week in Boston.

Tennis

Serena was heading for Wimbledon.

Athletics

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was road-running.

American Football

Tom Brady had a new look.

Formula One

Jenson Button throwback.

Cycling

Chris Froome got caught speeding.

Swimming

Duncan Scott put his health first.

