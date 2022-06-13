The sporting weekend in pictures

Joe Root

England were indebted to both an established and a new hero as they launched an impressive fightback on the third day of the second Test at Trent Bridge.

Andy Murray is keeping his fingers crossed that an injury he picked up in his final defeat by Matteo Berrettini at the Boss Open in Stuttgart will not affect the rest of his grass-court campaign.

Jonny Evans struck in stoppage time to rescue a 2-2 Nations League draw at home to Cyprus as Windsor Park remembered former manager Billy Bingham, who died this week.

Sweden’s Linn Grant banked a cheque for £272,000 after her nine-shot victory in the Scandinavian Mixed at Halmstad Golf Club saw her become the first woman to win a DP World Tour event.

But South African Charl Schwartzel won the first event on the breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series by one stroke and walked away with £3.8m at Centurion Club in Hertfordshire.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the best images from the weekend’s action.

Joe Root and Ollie Pope both scored centuries as England fought back in the second Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge (Mike Egerton/PA)

Britain’s Andy Murray is hoping an injury sustained in his Boss Open final in Stuttgart to Matteo Berrettini will not affect the rest of his grass-court campaign (Bernd Wei’brod/AP)

Tributes were paid to former Northern Ireland manager Billy Bingham prior to their UEFA Nations League game at Windsor Park against Cyprus (Niall Carson/PA)

Saracens completed an immediate return to the Gallagher Premiership final after beating Harlequins 34-17 at the StoneX Stadium (Mark Pain/PA)

South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel won the first event of the LIV Golf Invitational series, banking a cheque for £3.8million at the Centurion Club, Hertfordshire (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

St Helens’ James Roby made a record-breaking 455th Super League appearance in his side’s win over Hull KR, overtaking the great Kevin Sinfield (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lewis Hamilton could be forced to miss next weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix with back pain which left the British driver “praying” for Sunday’s race in Azerbaijan to end (Hamad Mohammed/AP)

Sweden’s Linn Grant became the first woman to win a DP World Tour event with victory in the Scandinavian Mixed at Halmstad Golf Club in her homeland (Pontus Lundahl/AP)

Rory McIlroy successfully defended his RBC Canadian Open title after holding off the challenge of two-time major winner Justin Thomas and Tony Finau on a thrilling final day in Toronto (Nathan Denette/AP)