Haaland signs, agent Mahrez and McIlroy’s joy – Monday’s sporting social

Something all us blokes can be better at is checking in on our own and our mate’s mental health. There are times where we all may feel alone and helpless, but it’s never reality. Check in on your mates, you should never have to worry alone#menshealthweek #itsnotweaktospeak pic.twitter.com/as5RhL9K8x

— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) June 13, 2022