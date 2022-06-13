Britain’s Jack Draper topples world number 14 Taylor Fritz at Queen’s Club

Jack Draper

British youngster Jack Draper scored the biggest win of his career by beating world number 14 Taylor Fritz at Queen’s Club.

The 20-year-old, back at the scene of his first ATP Tour win, against Jannik Sinner last year, surged past American Fritz 6-3 6-2 to reach the second round of the cinch Championships.

After a hugely impressive display of powerful hitting, Draper sealed his first win over a top-20 player with a second-serve ace.

Draper, now one of four British men inside the world’s top 100, said: “We’re in a really good place now.