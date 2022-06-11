Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Alison Riske books final spot in Nottingham

UK & international sportsPublished:

The American will play Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final.

Alison Riske booked her place in the Rothesay Open final in Nottingham with a three-set win over Viktorija Golubic
Alison Riske booked her place in the Rothesay Open final in Nottingham with a three-set win over Viktorija Golubic

Alison Riske booked her place in the Rothesay Open final in Nottingham with a three-set win over Viktorija Golubic.

Riske had put an end to British number three Harriet Dart’s hopes in the quarters, but she had to work hard to secure a 6-3 4-6 6-3 victory.

The American had also overcome 2019 champion Caroline Garcia to reach the last eight and proved too strong for the world number 55 from Poland.

Alison Riske booked her place in the final of the Rothesay Open in Nottingham
Alison Riske booked her place in the final of the Rothesay Open in Nottingham (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Riske was made to work hard for the win and now plays Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final after she won her semi-final when Tereza Martincova was forced to retire.

Haddad Maiai took the first set 6-3, before Martincova was forced to leave the court at 4-1 down in the second set.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News