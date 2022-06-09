Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jack Leach keeps England place for second Test after recovering from concussion

UK & international sportsPublished:

Yorkshire batter Harry Brook and Somerset seamer Craig Overton miss out once again.

Jack Leach has retained his place against New Zealand
Jack Leach has retained his place against New Zealand

Jack Leach has retained his place for England’s second LV= Insurance Test against New Zealand after his return from concussion.

Leach takes his place in an unchanged XI, having missed the majority of the five-wicket win at Lord’s following a freak injury in the field on day one.

He was replaced by Matt Parkinson, England’s first ever concussion substitute, but has been cleared to take the field on Friday at Trent Bridge.

Yorkshire batter Harry Brook and Somerset seamer Craig Overton miss out once again.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News