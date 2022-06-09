Excitement as Women's Cycle Tour races along Shropshire border

Cyclists had to contend with rain and wet roads making some of the steep descents on the 89 mile route even harder

Spectators turned out to cheer them on through Chirk and villages long the way from Wrexham to Welshpool.

The cyclists had to contend with rain and wet roads making some of the steep descents on the 89 mile stage even more tricky that had been expected.

In Chirk, leisure cyclists had also braved the rain to ride to see the pack go through the town.

Sports enthusiasts and residents also made their way to the town centre.

And, as police enforced the rolling road closure along the main street staff in shops and businesses stepped outside to cheer the riders and watch the spectacle.

Miles and Helen Davies travelled the short distance from Weston Rhyn to help line the route.

"We love watching the Tour de France on television and Miles enjoys cycling on the local lanes himself," Helen said.

"It was amazing to watch it all go through - the safety cars and the police as well as the riders."

Peter and Lynn Williams were used to watching their son, Paul, take part in triathlons, which include a bike section, before he moved to live in Australia. Peter still rides and said he was impressed with the speed of the competitors.

"The cyclists all went through in about 15 seconds, two riders were in front, then one on her own then the rest of the pack."

Stephen and Phil Moore also enjoyed the spectacle.

"Woosh and it was gone," Phil said.

"It was great to see it coming through Chirk."

The event brought a mid week boost for shops and cafes.

Dave Ward, from Jamie Ward Butchers, said the staff stopped work and went outside to cheer on the cyclists on their way.

Claire Roberts only opened Cake Kitchen a week ago and the tour meant a busy morning with a queue building up waiting for tables.

"People came into Chirk to see the event but then came and had a coffee with us which was lovely," she said.

From Chirk, the riders turned a sharp ride towards Glyn Ceiriog and then left crossing into Shropshire to bike through Selattyn, Rhydycroesau and Llansilin.

Back into Wales the tour was visiting Llangedwyn, Penybont Fawr and the tough climb at Hirnant before Llanwddyn and a loop of Lake Vyrnwy.

It was descending to Dolanog and through Castle Caereinion, Aberriw, Garthmyl and Forden before the finish in Severn Street, Welshpool between 2.30-3.30pm.

Councillor Alison Davies, the Mayor of Welshpool, said: “This an exciting boost for the town. It was a great opportunity for the people of Welshpool to welcome International and National athletes and many visitors to the town.

"It is exciting for us to be given the opportunity to be involved in this national event and a welcome boost for the Welshpool economy following two very difficult years. "

This year's event features all 14 of the top division UCI Women’s World Teams with 18 teams and 108 riders competing in the race, marking the biggest field in its eight-year history.